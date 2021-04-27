MIT study challenges indoor social distancing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A study from MIT explains the key to curbing the spread of COVID-19 indoors is much more than just distance.

The study warns coronavirus particles can linger and float well past six feet.

So along with proper ventilation, the time that people spend indoors is a huge factor, because the longer you spend inside with someone who is infected – the greater the risk of contracting COVID.

MIT professor Martin Bazant wouldn’t say every indoor classroom, dining, or workplace situation is safe, but a significant fraction is.

Virus spread depends on ventilation, size of the room, number of people, and the time spent with another person, according to Bazant.

MIT has an online tool you can use to assess the safety of your indoor experience.