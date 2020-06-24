MLB agrees on 60-game schedule, opening day in late July

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – They’re back!

Major League Baseball will have a season after all.

For the past three weeks, owners and players argued over money, which many accused of being “tone deaf.”

But both sides finally reached a deal where spring training will begin July 1, with opening day either July 23 or 24.

It won’t be the usual 162-game season, but 60 games instead.

Players will get tested every day for coronavirus and will be in their own social bubbles, officials said.

There also won’t be any fans inside the ballpark.

The teams will still play their divisional opponents like the Giants vs. Dodgers and A’s vs. Angels, but they won’t travel too far for inter-league games, playing teams within their region.

Officials said they will monitor everything to try and prevent COVID-19 from spreading, including rules on spitting.

