Monkeys attack medical official, steal coronavirus blood samples in India

LUCKNOW, India (KRON) – A group of monkeys attacked a medical official and stole blood samples from coronavirus patients in India, according to a report.
It happened this week at the lab on campus at a state-run medical college in Meerut, located north of Lucknow, Reuters reports.
“Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment … we had to take their blood samples again,” Dr S. K. Garg, a top official at the college, told Reuters.
Garg said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood.
At last check, there were more than 166,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with more than 4,000 deaths. Over 71,100 people have recovered.
