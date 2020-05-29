Monkeys attack medical official, steal coronavirus blood samples in India

Grey langurs run along a deserted road during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on April 19, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

LUCKNOW, India (KRON) – A group of monkeys attacked a medical official and stole blood samples from coronavirus patients in India, according to a report.

It happened this week at the lab on campus at a state-run medical college in Meerut, located north of Lucknow, Reuters reports.

“Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment … we had to take their blood samples again,” Dr S. K. Garg, a top official at the college, told Reuters.

Garg said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood.

At last check, there were more than 166,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with more than 4,000 deaths. Over 71,100 people have recovered.

