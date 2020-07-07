Monterey Bay Aquarium delays reopening as county remains on COVID-19 watch list

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – The Monterey Bay Aquarium on Monday announced it is postponing its originally scheduled July 9 reopening date in compliance with state requirements for counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

In a statement, the aquarium said it has been on the watch list since July 2 and thus is required to close all indoor operations as it falls under the “zoos and museums” sector.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aquarium has prioritized the safety of its staff, volunteers, visitors, community and animals. While this postponement is disappointing, following this guidance from the state and Monterey County Health department is in the best interest of public health and safety,” the aquarium said in part.

The aquarium said it will continue to monitor its situation and will announce a new reopening date when Monterey County’s status improves.

Anyone who bought tickets impacted by this delay can exchange them for a later date.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly via email with more details.

Member and donor visitation days will also be rescheduled.

