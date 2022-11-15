MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– Monterey County will be changing the hours and days it offers COVID-19 testing at community testing sites. County officials said in a statement that demand for testing has decreased because more of the county’s population has received COVID-19 vaccinations and access to home testing has increased.

The changes, which were effective as of Monday, came at the recommendation of the California Department of Public Health’s Testing Task Force, which reviews usage of testing sites. Sherwood Hall in Salinas will host testing from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays, a testing site at the Soledad Branch Library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while the Marina Behavioral Health Clinic will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays.

The county said testing continues to be an important part of its COVID-19 response as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue. Hours and days of operation may be increased if future COVID-19 cases cause a rise in demand for it.

Monterey County’s VIDA (Virus Integrated Distribution of Aid) program will continue to offer free walk-up rapid-antigen testing at various locations around the county. More testing locations, days, and hours of operation can be found at here or by calling 211.

Free COVID-19 testing appointments at state COVID-19 testing sites can be made by calling (888) 634-1123 or visit here.

