More coronavirus cases reported around Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are a handful of new cases of coronavirus in San Francisco and Santa Clara County.

Schools and work offices have been closed amid a possible coronavirus exposure.

Seven Sunnyvale police officers are in quarantine after they were possibly exposed.

Right now passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are in fear of getting sick after a former passenger died from the coronavirus.

Here’s the latest on cases around the Bay Area:

Grand Princess cruise ship

Since yesterday, the ship has moved up the coast and is now stationed about 70 miles off the coast of San Francisco.

The ship is carrying more than 2,300 passengers and 1,100 crew members who are all waiting for health officials to announce the results of the coronavirus test kits today.

Officials announced Thursday that a second person from the cruise ship has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

That patient lives in Sonoma County and had recently traveled internationally on the ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, there are two unrelated cases reported.

Both patients are isolated and being treated at separate hospitals in the city.

According to officials, one patient is a man in his 90’s and is in serious condition.

The other patient is a woman who is in fair condition.

Officials said these cases are likely community spread, since the two patients have not traveled recently and did not have any known contact with other coronavirus patients.

Lowell High School in San Francisco is closed again Friday after a student’s relative tested positive for coronavirus.

District officials will update students and staff over the weekend about the plans for Monday.

Santa Clara County

In the South Bay, a Lockheed Martin employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 4,000 employees work at the Lockheed Martin office in Sunnyvale, and all employees were sent home for the rest of the weekend.

Officials said crews will do a deep cleaning of the office before employees return to work on Monday.

Also in the South Bay, as many as 7 Sunnyvale officers may have been exposed to coronavirus after performing CPR on a patient who later died.

Officials said once they were off the call, they were under quarantine at a city facility for several hours before being sent home.

Those officers have been directed not to return to work and to self-isolate until further notice.

At last check, there are 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County.

Due to this large number, the county is making recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials are asking employers to suspend non-essential employee travel, cancel large meetings, not require doctor’s notes, consider telecommuting, and stagger start and end times.

Also in Santa Clara County, Action Day Primary Plus is closed after a teacher at its Moorpark facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The teacher hasn’t been at work since Feb. 26 and is receiving medical care.

