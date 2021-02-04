More COVID-19 vaccines headed to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The vaccine rollout continues to face many challenges but tonight, there is some positive news.

In the Bay Area, public health offices are reporting they are receiving more vaccines to deliver to eligible residents.

One can only hope that this is a sign of more good news to come in this race against beating the pandemic.

KRON4 News reached out to Bay Area public health offices and mostly across the board, they are receiving more vaccines than they did last week.

This is an inside look at the mass vaccine clinic set up at the Marin Civic Center in San Rafael.

A county spokesperson says they will be receiving 5,000 doses next week, which is far higher than the 1,000 last week.

Most are allocated to giving that all-important second dose to health care workers and those 75 and above but the increase in amount, is what is significant and Marin is not alone.

In Alameda County – some very encouraging figures.

A spokesperson for the public health department tells KRON4 they are getting 17,900 first doses and 11,450-second doses.

In Santa Clara, this was the line Thursday with those 65 and up attempting to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county public health department is expecting 24,925 COVID-19 vaccination doses, slightly more than last week.

In San Francisco, where a new mass vaccination site at the Moscone center, will aid the city’s efforts to combat SARS-CoV-2, the allotment is 13,075, around 2,000 more than the week before.

The city is drawing on a partnership with Kaiser Permanente to help bolster its supply.

All in all – it is a move in the right direction to get more shots into more people’s arms.

Of course, this is just a small chip out of the enormous block to carve a way out of this, but it is something to be grateful for.