More people in their 20s and 30s are getting coronavirus, officials warn

A total of 23 states are seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, especially among young people in their 20’s and 30’s.

The White House now acknowledges it is preparing for a second wave in the fall, less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence said fears about a second wave were “overblown.”

“We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can,” said White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said to supports about coronavirus testing, “So, I said to my people slow the testing down please. They test and they test, we have people they don’t know what’s going on.”

His staff later said he was joking, but the increase in cases within at least 23 states is serious for many state leaders.

“This is no time to joke. Do you think the people — the 120,000 families out there who are missing their loved ones thought it was funny?” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

With focus now on Florida as a possible epicenter of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis is now admitting the recent spike in cases isn’t just due to testing, while highlighting a shift in just who’s receiving positive results.

“Increasing or being flat, the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster than that and so you know that’s evidence that there’s transmission within those communities, particularly the 20’s and 30’s,” DeSantis said.

While some officials say that more young people are being diagnosed due to widespread testing, others suggest it’s because they fail to follow social distancing measures.

Either way, health experts are sending a warning.

“These people tend to be less symptomatic, they get less ill, and they tend therefore to be spreaders. They can spread it among their fellow workers, their family members,” said Dr. William Schaffner, Prof. Division of Infectious Diseases, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There’s also a surge in Arizona, where Trump’s scheduled to hold a campaign rally Tuesday.

Cases there are nearly doubling over the past two weeks, and passing the 50,000 mark.

Still, Republican Governor Doug Ducey says he has no plans to slow the reopening of the state.

In Phoenix, City Council is voting to make masks mandatory in public for its residents, with the county also issuing an order.

Phoenix’s Democratic Mayor says she hopes the president will comply during his visit, despite repeatedly avoiding masks at other events during the pandemic.

“One of the reasons we have this growth in Arizona is complacency. We’ve had elected officials say the worst was over a month ago. That was not the case and we are seeing records of the type we don’t want to break,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that residents were required to wear a face covering in “high risk” settings including indoor public spaces, public transportation, or while seeking medical care.

