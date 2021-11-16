More than 2 dozen COVID-19 cases reported among Stanford students

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford is reporting more than two dozen COVID-19 cases among students.

Six of the cases came from one student residence.

Over the past two months, Stanford has seen an average of fewer than 13 positive COVID cases among students but after conducting 14,000 tests over the last week, that number has doubled.

According to Stanford University, 26 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 8, that’s the most in a single week since mid-September. Eight staff and faculty members have also tested positive over the past week.

The school says that six of those students live in on-campus housing. According to students KRON4 talked to Tuesday, most were in a row house along Mayfield Avenue.

Leslie Alone, who lives here, says that so far this year she hasn’t been worried about covid, but the spike in cases is concerning.

“Lately, it has been more of a worry because I’m in such proximity to people who have tested positive but we have been testing basically like every day and we were provided rapid tests. No one with a rapid test came back positive so I feel pretty good right now,” Leslie said.

The university said in a statement to KRON4 that the ‘Students who tested positive have been isolated, and those at high risk for exposure have been quarantined.’

They also say that ‘the university will continue to require surveillance testing for all members of the campus community and follow all safety protocols.’

The university says the 7-day positivity rate here on campus, basically how fast COVID is spreading, remains below that of Santa Clara County and that of the statewide average.