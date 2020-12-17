More vaccines are being developed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Pfizer and Moderna have made headlines over the last two weeks for their COVID-19 vaccines, but what about the other vaccine trials still underway?

Several are in progress, some currently in phase three right here in the Bay Area.

The more versions that can be produced and distributed safely, the quicker we can get out of this pandemic.

Today KRON4 Noelle Bellow spoke with doctors who are heading up trials at Stanford and the San Francisco Department of Public Health to find out where their trials stand.

“We want to ensure is that vaccines are available to the entire world.”

Pharmaceutical companies are working around the clock to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

With Pfizer receiving emergency use authorization, and Moderna’s not far behind now, companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are continuing in phase three of their own trials.

“This would be a two-dose vaccine, 28 days apart,” said Dr. Hyman Scott who is the medical director for clinical research at Bridge HIV in San Francisco.

They are currently enrolling more participants for AstraZeneca’s phase 3 trials.

“The big question is how much of the vaccine do we have available and how much do we need. we have more need than vaccines available currently,” Dr. Hyman Scott said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is an Adenovirus vaccine that uses a different strategy than mRNA vaccines, to train the immune system if someone is exposed.

“It produces proteins that look like the coronavirus,” Dr. Hyman Scott explained.

Johnson & johnson’s is also an adenovirus, neither of these vaccines would require ultra cold storage — which both doctors say will be critical for global distribution.

Right now, 45-thousand people have enrolled in phase three trials for Johnson & Johnson’s, including folks at Stanford University.

“We expect to see data in the next month or so.”

Dr. Phillip Grant is the principal investigator for the trial. He says the more vaccines we have, the more questions we’ll be able to answer.

“How frequently is a question that will be answered in the next couple of years,” Dr. Phillip said.

All of these companies, Pfizer and Moderna included. have contracted with operation warp speed.

This means they’ve committed to making about two hundred million vaccines when all is said and done, which is the number required to get herd immunity in the USA.

