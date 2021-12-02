Mother urges other pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An unvaccinated, pregnant woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 had to have her baby delivered early after becoming severely ill.

The mother and baby made a full recovery but there were lessons learned.

Doctors and the CDC have been recommending the COVID vaccine for pregnant women. That mother is now urging other mothers-to-be to get the shot if they have not done so already.

Baby Naomi Heyl was brought into the world via C-section after mom Sarah was severely ill with COVID-19.

The vaccine at the time of her pregnancy had just started rolling out. Due to the limited data, Sarah decided not to get the shot while pregnant after two previous miscarriages.

Sarah and her husband Matthew both came down with COVID — Matthew, who is fully vaccinated, had a breakthrough case with mild symptoms.

The Heyl’s and Sutter Health are sharing this story to encourage other pregnant women to get the shot.

“After the C-section and separation from Naomi, not only was I recovering from COVID, I was also recovering from a C-section. Your hormones, you know, are a common thing to know that your hormones start to go a little crazy and change after birth,” Sarah said.

Sarah met Naomi 10 days after her birth. She was born seven weeks early, weighing only 4 pounds, and rushed to the NICU where she stayed for more than five weeks.

The CDC and doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest route for pregnant women, women who are lactating or breastfeeding, and also for women who are thinking about getting pregnant.

“In the almost year now that we’ve had this vaccine, we’ve given several billion doses of this around the world so this is not an untested drug,” William Isenberg, M.D., Obstetrician and Chief Medical Officer at Sutter Health, said.

“Even if you had a mild COVID-19 infection before you were pregnant, during the pregnancy, you can still get the vaccine and it’s strongly recommended. With the natural immunity, you are producing your own antibodies to COVID-19 can be bolstered and improved and can create a safer environment for your pregnancy,” Amy Riley, M.D., Obstetrician at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, said.

Doctors are encouraging pregnant women who already had COVID to get the vaccine if fully vaccinated, get a booster.