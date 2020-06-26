MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Park Service announced Friday that Muir Woods will reopen next week.
Muir Woods shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now it’s set to reopen on Monday, but with some changes.
Capacity will be limited to 50% to give visitors some space for social distancing.
Also, the shuttle bus from Sausalito to Muir Woods will not be running. Visitors will need to drive and reserve a parking spot ahead of time online.
Face coverings are highly recommended while at Muir Woods and are required to enter the concessionaire facilities.
Park hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Latest Stories:
- White House executive order values skills over education for federal employees
- Muir Woods set to reopen Monday
- Second stimulus check is very likely coming in July, U.S. Senate says
- House passes legislation to make DC the nation’s 51st state
- Florida woman gives birth in parking lot as security camera records