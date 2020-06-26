Muir Woods set to reopen Monday

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Park Service announced Friday that Muir Woods will reopen next week.

Muir Woods shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s set to reopen on Monday, but with some changes.

Capacity will be limited to 50% to give visitors some space for social distancing.

Also, the shuttle bus from Sausalito to Muir Woods will not be running. Visitors will need to drive and reserve a parking spot ahead of time online.

Face coverings are highly recommended while at Muir Woods and are required to enter the concessionaire facilities.

Park hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest Stories: