Napa County issues face covering requirement

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County announced Thursday face coverings are now required to be worn inside businesses and workplaces.

The face covering requirement will go into effect Sunday, May 9 at midnight.

The coverings must be worn at all times inside businesses and workplaces where six feet of physical distance can’t be maintained.

County officials said this will provide an extra level of protection to residents and workers as businesses gradually reopen.

“The intent of today’s order is to ensure that our residents continue to shelter in their places of residences and continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Napa County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Relucio.

As of Thursday, Napa County has a total of 28 confirmed coronavirus cases. Two people have died due to the virus.

Most other Bay Area counties also have face covering requirements.

