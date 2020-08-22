Napa County removed from state’s COVID-19 watch list

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County has been taken off the state’s COVID-19 watch list on Friday, according to California Public Health officials.

Officials say if the county remains off the list for 14 days, schools are allowed to reopen for in-person classes.

No public school districts in the county have made any plans to do so at this time.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers:



🔹 Confirmed cases to date: 650,336

🔹 Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed



More information at https://t.co/TLLUGx7imH. pic.twitter.com/56ST5QYUWM — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) August 21, 2020

Across California, there are currently 650,336 confirmed cases and 11,821 deaths.

For the latest case updates in California, CLICK HERE.

No other details have been released at this time.

Latest Stories: