NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County has been taken off the state’s COVID-19 watch list on Friday, according to California Public Health officials.
Officials say if the county remains off the list for 14 days, schools are allowed to reopen for in-person classes.
No public school districts in the county have made any plans to do so at this time.
Across California, there are currently 650,336 confirmed cases and 11,821 deaths.
For the latest case updates in California, CLICK HERE.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Pacifica closing beaches this weekend due to wildfire concerns
- California requests disaster declaration from Trump administration as crews battle fires
- Napa County removed from state’s COVID-19 watch list
- Flames from CZU August Complex fires force thousands to evacuate Scotts Valley
- ‘A lot of surprises’: GOP previews what to expect during next week’s RNC