Nearly half of US reports uptick in new coronavirus cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly half of the United States is reporting a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, while some states are breaking records for daily reported cases, CNN reports.

While some say the rise in cases is a result of more testing, health officials say that’s not the whole case.

“More testing does in fact turn out more cases. However … if widespread testing was the entire reason for the rise in cases, you’d expect to see the proportion of positive tests go down or at the very least remain steady. We’re not seeing that,” Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, a specialist in internal medicine at the California Pacific Medical Center, told CNN.

Due to this rise in cases, health officials continue to warn Americans to maintain proper hand hygiene, wear face masks when out in public, and continue to practice social distancing.

The CDC is expected to “soon” announce an update on its face mask guidelines.

Nearly two dozen states including California are reporting an uptick in new reported coronavirus cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In California, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic, according to CNN.

Statewide, 3,574 people were hospitalized Saturday. The Golden State also reported the most new cases in a single day — 4,515 — since the pandemic’s start, according to data from California’s Public Health Department.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week residents were required to wear a face covering in “high risk” settings, including indoor public space, public transportation or while seeking medical care.

