New appointment only COVID-19 testing sites to open this week in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The city and county of Santa Clara are partnering together to have appointment only COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing will be offered at Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, starting this week.

It will be by appointment only, but starting today, you can scheduled one.

You can visit the Santa Clara County Public Health website to make an appointment .

Testing will be available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • August 12
  • August 26
  • September 23
  • September 30

You should get your results within 3 to 7 days.

It’s important to know the rules of each site because they all vary and you may show up and not be able to be seen.

