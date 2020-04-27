New coronavirus testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON (KRON) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens Monday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Located at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds, the center will open at 9 a.m.

No appointment is needed.

You must meet at least one of the following criteria to be tested:

Fever of at least 100 degrees

Over the age of 65

Pregnant (currently or most recently)

Chronic health issues

Shortness of breath

Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus

Homeless

