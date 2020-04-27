PLEASANTON (KRON) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens Monday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.
Located at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds, the center will open at 9 a.m.
No appointment is needed.
You must meet at least one of the following criteria to be tested:
- Fever of at least 100 degrees
- Over the age of 65
- Pregnant (currently or most recently)
- Chronic health issues
- Shortness of breath
- Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus
- Homeless
Latest Stories:
- ‘Food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods warns
- White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 27, 2020
- New coronavirus testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds
- Tokyo Olympics: Questions, few answers in face of pandemic