New coronavirus testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Coronavirus

PLEASANTON (KRON) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens Monday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Located at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds, the center will open at 9 a.m.

No appointment is needed.

You must meet at least one of the following criteria to be tested:

  • Fever of at least 100 degrees
  • Over the age of 65
  • Pregnant (currently or most recently)
  • Chronic health issues
  • Shortness of breath
  • Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus
  • Homeless

