New COVID-19 cases, 1 death confirmed at Orinda senior care facility

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported at a nursing facility in Orinda increased to almost 50 over the weekend.

Health officials announced on Friday that at least 27 people had tested positive at the Orinda Care Center.

On Monday, officials confirmed that 27 residents and 22 staff members had tested positive and one person died over the weekend.

At this time, no other details have been released on the new confirmed cases.

After two staff members received medical care last week, health officials began an investigation. Those employees tested positive on Wednesday, along with two patients.

All patients and staff were tested Thursday.

