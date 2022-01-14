New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

(KTLA) – New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks.

Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to a laboratory to get tested.

The new rule is complicated, however, amid the current testing shortage throughout the state.

Face coverings worn in the workplace will have to be a surgical mask, a medical mask, a respirator or a tightly woven fabric or non-woven material of at least two layers.

Additionally, there are changes to who gets sent home after exposure to COVID-19.

CalMatters broke down the new policy changes.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.