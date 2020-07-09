New federal website seeks US volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coronavirus cases in the United States have surged past 3 million, with health officials warning the fall could look like March and April in terms of COVID-19 cases if the US doesn’t get a handle on the pandemic.

A new federal website launched Wednesday is allowing people in the US to register to volunteer in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, CNN reports.

The website will oversee registration for the four vaccine studies expected to begin this summer and fall, as well as any subsequent trials.

The US Department of Health and Human Services announced the website Wednesday, along with the appointment of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle as the coordinating center for vaccine clinical trials run by the Covid-19 Prevention Network, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

