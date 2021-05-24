New incentives: San Francisco health officials work to get more people vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco is now throwing free family events with prizes, food, and entertainment as incentives to get vaccinated.

The prizes include everything from pre-loaded Clipper Cards to tickets to the zoo and museums in the city.

We’ve seen it all — Different states and cities offering everything from cash to free beer as incentives to get vaccinated.

Now after a majority of the city is vaccinated, San Francisco is joining in, in hopes of swaying those who haven’t received their vaccine yet ahead of the state’s reopening plan on June 15th.

You can now get a COVID vaccine, along with free food, entertainment and prizes in San Francisco.

It’s through the department of public health’s latest vaccination strategy to get more people 12 years and older vaccinated who are either hesitant or without access.

“We’re looking at those who are hesitant or need a little more information and what we have found is it’s not only when you read about or hear about hesitancy. A lot of it actually has to do with access, you know, is there a neighborhood vaccination site near where I live? I need maybe more information. I don’t have a primary doctor,” Noel Sanchez said.

Noel Sanchez, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, says 77% of people 16 and older in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 50% of those 12 to 15-years-old have received at least one shot.

Through giveaways and prizes at these events, which include pre-loaded Clipper Cards, free tickets to the zoo and museums in the city, and also free tickets to the Skystar Wheel in Golden Gate Park.

The Department of Public Health hopes to motivate more youth to get vaccinated.

“Welcoming the summer with every eligible member of the family vaccinated. That’s the greatest gift we can give to the city, the best gift we can do for the community,” Sanchez said.

The events will be held on Fridays and Saturdays in neighborhoods like the Bayview, Mission, and Western Addition.

Sanchez says the goal is to also reach more communities of color.

“We have a lot of work and opportunities with our communities of color, Latinx, black African American communities, people or families who have been traditionally shut out of the system or they believe they have been shut out so there’s things we can do about trust, access, equity,” Sanchez said.

The new incentives follow a trend we’re seeing across the country.

For example, West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to 16 to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated and Maryland will pay fully vaccinated state employees $100.

Some breweries in New Jersey are also giving out free drinks, while Connecticut and Washington, D.C. are doing something similar.

Ohio takes the cake though. The state set up a $1-million vaccination lottery that will give away the lump sum to five lucky residents.

The events will run through June 5th.

The next one will be held in the Bayview this Friday.

Below is the events schedule: