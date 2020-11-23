New players added to 49ers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers have added two new players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
KRON4 Sports Reporter Kate Rooney reported that DL D.J. Jones and DL Jordan Willis were added to the list Monday.
The team also waived/failed LB Kiko Alonso after he failed a physical.
The 49ers return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.
