New players added to 49ers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers have added two new players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

KRON4 Sports Reporter Kate Rooney reported that DL D.J. Jones and DL Jordan Willis were added to the list Monday.

The team also waived/failed LB Kiko Alonso after he failed a physical.

The 49ers return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

