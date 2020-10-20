New tool to track COVID-19 cases in Marin County schools

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – As more schools welcome students back for in-person instruction, school districts are coming up with ways to keep families informed.

Marin County schools will have a new online virus tracker.

It will cover public, private, independent and parochial schools within the county.

The dashboard map will include gray dots for each school — If the school is open to at least 10 percent capacity, the dot will be green and you can get information on the total number of students attending classes among other details.

CLICK HERE to find the dashboard.

It will also detail each school’s plan for how to respond if and when there is a case reported.

An information briefing is being held Tuesday via Zoom at 4:30 in the afternoon for all Marin students and families.

