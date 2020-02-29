New virus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

(AP) – A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths
— Japan: 941 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
— Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths
— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
— Singapore: 98 cases
— United States: 62
— France: 57 cases, 2 deaths
— Germany: 57 cases
— Spain: 46
— Kuwait: 45
— Thailand: 42
— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
— Bahrain: 38 cases
— Malaysia: 24
— Australia: 23
— United Kingdom: 20 cases, 1 death
— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases
— Vietnam: 16
— Canada: 14
— Sweden: 12
— Switzerland: 10
— Iraq: 8
— Norway: 6
— Oman: 6
— Austria: 5
— Russia: 5
— Croatia: 5
— Israel: 5
— Netherlands: 4
— Pakistan: 4
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— Finland: 3 cases
— Greece: 3
— India: 3
— Lebanon: 3
— Romania: 3
— Norway: 2
— Denmark: 2
— Georgia: 2
— Mexico: 2
— Egypt: 1
— Algeria: 1
— Afghanistan: 1
— North Macedonia: 1
— Estonia: 1
— Lithuania: 1
— Belgium: 1
— Belarus: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Brazil: 1
— New Zealand: 1
— Nigeria: 1
— Azerbaijan: 1
— Monaco: 1
— Qatar: 1
