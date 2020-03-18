New website helps seniors in Contra Costa County during coronavirus pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Neighbors helping neighbors, a new website launched in Brentwood this week is helping people who need an extra hand during the coronavirus pandemic and shelter in place order.

Many seniors are having a hard time navigating the long lines at the grocery stores and now volunteers can do that for them.

Paulette Harrison is scared to leave her Brentwood home to grocery shop.

She’s staying inside because of the coronavirus and the shelter in place order in Contra Costa County.

“My last trip was last week. I’m not going anymore,” Paulette said.

Thanks to a new website started by a Brentwood resident on Monday, Paulette has neighbors shopping for her, volunteering their time to help those in need.

“We are trying to be boots on the ground so they don’t have to be waiting in the lines at the grocers or the pharmacies or for pet food or whatever their needs are,” Seana Fippin said.

The website launched less than 24 hours ago and hundreds of volunteers have already registered.

Right now, they’re focusing on finding seniors and others in East Contra Costa County who need assistance during this time.

“They’re just angels,” Paulette said.

Jordyn Toscano and Jacob Dahl both signed up as volunteers on brentwoodstrong.com and on Tuesday, they went grocery shopping for Paulette.

“It feels really great to be able to help out people in the community who may not be able to get groceries for themselves,” Toscano said.

“I feel like it’s bringing the community even closer,” Dahl said.

If you are in need of help in East Contra Costa County or would like to volunteer, you can sign up on brentwoodstrong.com.

