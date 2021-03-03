New York COVID-19 variant discovered in California: Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new COVID-19 strain, considered the New York variant, was discovered in Southern California in two cases.

Newsom urged Californians to be mindful when taking COVID-19 precautions considering “the virus does not take spring break off.”

Governor Newsom is asked what a Californian should do if they plan to go to Texas.



"Get vaccinated"



"I just hope people are mindful of how close we are to getting to where we want to go." — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 3, 2021

The new variant first appeared in the New York area in late November and has since cropped up in neighboring states, according to researchers at the California Institute of Technology.

Governor Newsom says next week about a dozen counties could be moved from the state’s most restrictive tier into the Red tier, allowing indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, etc to resume.

However, this will all depend on the rate of transmission and data. The state has 5,500 cases of the West Coast variants, Newsom confirmed.

Additionally, the state is considering calculating vaccination rates along with transmission, and new case data to allow counties to move through California’s color-coded tier system more quickly.