New York state reports record number of coronavirus deaths

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York state reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day with 799, raising the total above 7,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that despite the worsening death toll, New York City hospitals have so far stood up under the strain.

State health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs continued social distancing plus more testing capacity to reach a point where the loosening of restrictions could be considered.

