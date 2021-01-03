New Zealand celebrates NYE after battling COVID-19

NEW ZEALAND (KRON) – New Zealand was one of the first countries in the world to say goodbye to 2020.
Unlike the United States, it was acceptable to gather maskless in a large crowd.
The country implemented a strict COVID-19 pandemic plan back in February and has only 25 deaths in total from the virus.
Footage recorded by Joris Visser shows a celebratory fireworks display in Queenstown.
New Zealand followed the pacific islands of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati to enter the new year.
