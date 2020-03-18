Newsom addresses issues of empty schools, likely surge in hospital capacity amid COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the issues of empty schools on Tuesday and the likely surge in hospital capacity amid the coronavirus.

The governor going as far to say kids could be out of school up to summer.

With 98.8% of children out of school and the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, Governor Newsom said this is just the beginning of the obstacles facing California.

“Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week, please don’t anticipate in a few weeks,” Newsom said.

Newsom says daycare and childcare centers should stay open to take some of the pressure of childcare needs facing Californians out of work.

In Tuesday’s tele-press conference, coordinated to follow recommended social distancing guidelines, the governor says the state is also preparing for hospital capacities to surge.

Newsom says the state has about 90,000 beds available but says it may need up to 20,000 more to handle an influx of coronavirus cases.

“Our hospitals have been running their own pandemic planning, not just for physical resources but the deep need for human resources and supplies,” Newsom said.

Just before his tele-press conference, Newsom said he spoke on the phone with President Trump to talk about the need for more components required to complete coronavirus tests.

Newsom expressed confidence in the president’s push for telehealth as the two continue to collaborate against the coronavirus.

“It should significantly capacity and access, and I want to thank the President for his leadership in that space in announcing the Medicare side, and I have all the confidence in the world they’ll be quick to support Medicaid,” Newsom said.

The governor noted even more changes could be coming, urging Californians to be ready to adapt.

