BREAKING: Governor Newsom says his administration has learned within the last hour a case of the new COVID-19 strain is in California.
He told Dr. Anthony Fauci just now on a live-streamed event. Fauci says he’s not surprised.
The Governor did not say where this case has been confirmed, only noted it was within the state.
Latest Stories:
- Newsom confirms first case of new COVID strain in California
