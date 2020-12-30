Coronavirus: The Latest

Newsom confirms first case of new COVID strain in California

BREAKING: Governor Newsom says his administration has learned within the last hour a case of the new COVID-19 strain is in California.

He told Dr. Anthony Fauci just now on a live-streamed event. Fauci says he’s not surprised.

The Governor did not say where this case has been confirmed, only noted it was within the state.

