Newsom makes push for COVID-19 booster shots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California health officials are worried that another wave of COVID cases could be coming this winter.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The number of coronavirus cases in California was starting to go up but in the past 7 to 10 days, new infections have actually leveled off.

That’s good news but state health officials are still worried that we could see a winter surge over the upcoming holidays.

Newsom visited a vaccine clinic in the Mission District and spoke to the press noting that 91% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

More than 58 million total doses have been administered but Newsom says there is still work to do and he’s encouraging adults to get boosters shots, for parents to get their kids vaccinated, and for everyone to remember that the pandemic isn’t over.

“This is our sprint, working our way into the holiday season to encourage boosters to deal with waning immunity, to encourage people who haven’t gotten a shot to get a shot particularity as we head into the holiday season,” Newsom said.

If you are interested in getting a booster or want to sign your kids up for a shot, you can visit myturn.ca.gov.