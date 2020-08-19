Newsom says San Francisco expected to be off COVID-19 watch list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said San Francisco is expected to be taken off the coronavirus community spread watch list as early as Thursday.

The state is reporting a lower number of new, confirmed cases and a downward trend in hospitalization rates, said Newsom.

He said the state’s hospitalization rates are down 17%, and ICU admissions down 13% over the past 14 days.

There are currently 40 counties on the COVID-19 watch list. Both San Diego and Placer County have been taken off the list since Monday.

“We expect that it is likely, as early as tomorrow, we’ll see as the numbers come in, that San Francisco will be added to that list,” Newsom said.

“We are doing everything to prepare for what many believe is a second wave later this fall. Mark my words that we will work our way through that,” Newsom added.

