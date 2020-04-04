Newsom says state is working to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is working to speed up coronavirus testing and has already significantly reduced California’s backlog of tests.
Newsom said Saturday there are 13,000 COVID-19 tests awaiting results out of the 126,000 test taken in the state.
>>Interactive Map: Tracking California coronavirus cases and deaths by county
He acknowledged that the backlog of tests has been frustrating.
“The issue of testing, I own that and you deserve more and better and that’s what I’m committed to advancing to you today,” Newsom said.
Newsom announced a new testing task force and a partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego to create hubs that will significantly increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
He also said Stanford Medical has a new blood test, the first in the state.
Newsom also announced a new website where people can contribute, either for donation or purchase, medical supplies to help support the state’s outbreak response: http://covid19supplies.ca.gov
California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths.
