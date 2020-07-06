Newsom to hold briefing on state’s response to COVID-19 over 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold a press briefing to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 over the 4th of July weekend.

You can watch the press conference beginning at noon live here, on Facebook, or on KRONon.

Last week, Newsom introduced a new initiative urging Californians to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Newsom has since ordered bars, indoor restaurants, movie theaters, and more sectors to close indoor operations in several counties statewide, including four in the Bay Area – Solano, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Marin counties.

