SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a briefing Monday afternoon with the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can watch the press conference live at noon on kronon.tv
The ICU capacity continues to drop in the Bay Area, and currently, the available ICU capacity is only 11.3%.
California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 237 deaths.
We will update this story.
Latest Stories:
- Elderly, at-risk woman missing after walking out of Kaiser hospital
- President-elect Joe Biden to deliver remarks Monday
- Three charged in connection to beating of former Republican State Senate candidate
- TODAY: Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing after cases surge from Christmas travel
- Ring in 2021 with KRON4 New Year’s Eve