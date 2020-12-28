TODAY: Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing after cases surge from Christmas travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a briefing Monday afternoon with the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICU capacity continues to drop in the Bay Area, and currently, the available ICU capacity is only 11.3%.

California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 237 deaths.

