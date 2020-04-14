Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Newsom unveils key indicators that need to happen before California can reopen

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom outlined the framework that will help California gradually reopen the economy and ease restrictions on the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom noted the state’s progress in flattening the curve, but also said California is not out of the woods yet.

The state saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths, 71, in the last 24 hour period bringing the total deaths up to 758.

The framework does not include a timeline for when the stay-at-home orders will be modified. Instead, there are six indicators that need to happen before that can happen.

Newsom also said when it comes time to modify the orders, it will likely be up to the local governments to decide.

Below are the six key indicators for modifying the stay-at-home orders: 

  • The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed; 
  • The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19; 
  • The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges; 
  • The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand; 
  • The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and 
  • The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Newsom also noted that things will look different as California makes modifications. For example, restaurants will have fewer tables and classrooms will be reconfigured.

When asked about what the summer and fall will look like in California, Newsom said “large scale events that bring in tens of thousands of people is not in the cards, based on our current guidelines and current expectations.” He said things could change, but it’s unlikely.

“As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before,” Newsom said.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News