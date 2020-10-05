Newsom weighs in on Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing in on the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“Certainly it’s impacted the president’s life quite directly and quite significantly,” said Newsom.

Just before the Governor’s update Monday, the president tweeted while preparing to leave Walter Reed Medical Center. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

“It’s a political season, so it doesn’t surprise me or anybody. To dismiss this pandemic as anything but what it is a deadly disease that’s impacting lives, destroying families as well as our economy, I don’t think advances the collective cause of bringing this country back together,” Newsom said.

State-wide case rates are stable, but the Governor says decreases are starting to slow in California for cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.

State health leaders are projecting California could see an 89% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations by the end of the month.

Newsom noted 21 states and parts of Europe are already seeing increases in rates.

“This is the beginning of the second wave that many had predicted,” Newsom warned.

