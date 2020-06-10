‘Nightmare’ pandemic is far from over, Dr. Fauci warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t close to being over.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci described the pandemic Monday as his “worst nightmare,” calling it so in some ways more than Ebola or HIV.

“HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time,” said Dr. Fauci, who was speaking via recorded video at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention.

“Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat “depending upon who you are, where you are, where you live.”

“Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare,” Dr. Fauci said. “In the period of four months, it has devastated the world.”

He added that it was “unexpected how rapidly,” it would spread and that the virus “just took over the planet. “

“And it isn’t over yet.”

Dr. Fauci also said there is still a lot of unknowns and much to learn about the long-term negative effects of the coronavirus.

“We don’t know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so there’s a lot we need to learn,” he said.

Dr. Fauci also addressed coronavirus vaccine trials, saying there will be “more than one winner.”

“We’re going to need vaccines for the entire world — billions and billions of doses,” he said.

Latest Stories: