Nike donating over 30,000 pairs of shoes to COVID-19 health care workers

Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company has partnered with the nonprofit Good 360 to deliver 30,000 shoes to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and New York.
Sneakers are also being sent to hospitals across Europe.
Nike says it’s sending the Air Zoom Pulse, a shoe designed specifically for someone who would be on their feet for long shifts.
The company is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.
