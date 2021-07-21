No vaccine could mean no service in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – No vaccine could soon mean no service.

That’s what San Francisco bar owners are considering making reality as COVID-19 cases begin to rise across the bay area.

A group of 500 bar owners are discussing a mandate for proof of vaccination from all patrons to protect staff and customers alike.

“I think a lot of us would prefer vaccination proof over mandatory masking.”

Ben Bleiman owns two bars in San Francisco, and he is the head of the SF bar owners alliance.

He says bars across the city are starting to see COVID cases among vaccinated staff members — and requiring proof of vaccination seems like the next best step to slow the spread.

“If anything, I think it will help our businesses. Most people are vaccinated and knowing everyone around them is vaccinated will give them peace of mind.”

“I personally would feel confident if I knew everyone in here was vaccinated.”

David Delgado is a bartender at the cinch saloon on Polk street.

He says the bar would support proof of vaccination mandate and isn’t worried about losing customers.

“In SF, our vaccination rates are really high, people are really smart and believe in the science… And if it would bother people it would be a small amount. And we’d make it up in having a healthy staff and customers.”

On Wednesday Governor Newsom said he’d leave decisions like this up to individual business owners.

And some have already made the choice to do so.

SF Oasis is posting on its Facebook page it will be enforcing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry to any cabaret or nightclub events.

Bleiman says the bar owners alliance will make an official decision next week.

And it will be up to each bar on how they would enforce it.

We’d like to get out ahead of it because we’re the ones suffering. Our staff are the ones getting sick.