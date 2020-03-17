Nordstrom to close all stores for two weeks citing COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Seattle based clothing retailer Nordstrom announced Monday it will close all of its stores in the United States and Canada for two weeks amid continuing concern regards COVID-19.

The closure comes into force tomorrow, but the retailer’s online presence will remain active.

In a message to customers, Nordstrom says its focus is on the health and safety of its employees, customers, and communities.

“We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly. We want to take care of them as best we can and will be providing them with pay and benefits during this two-week period.”