‘Not everyone needs to be tested’: CDC changes testing guidelines for asymptomatic people

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines for asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

In the CDC’s updated guidelines, the agency says people who do not display COVID-19 symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”

Before this change, the CDC said viral testing was applicable for those with recent or suspected exposure.

Here’s what the CDC website said previously, according to CNN:

“Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”

The website now reads:

“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

“Not everyone needs to be tested,” the CDC website continues. “If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.”

Around the world, there are nearly 24 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 820,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In California, there were 673,095 confirmed cases and 12,257 total deaths at last check.

