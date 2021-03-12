Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate 96.4% effective against original strain, trial finds

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Novavax Inc. said Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Novavax said its COVID-19 vaccine is 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain.

The American biotech company also said Thursday that its vaccine candidate, called NVX-CoV2373, demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospitalization and death.

The trials were conducted in the United Kingdom and in South Africa, where new mutations of the coronavirus had first emerged.

“Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains,” said Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck.

In the UK trial, Novavax said the vaccine was 86.3% effective against the B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 strain.

In South Africa, “147 PCR-positive cases demonstrated an overall efficacy of 48.6% against predominantly variant strains,” Novavax explained. The efficacy rate was higher for HIV-negative participants, at 55.4%.

“The complete analysis shows that vaccine-induced protection began 14 days after dose 1 – although increased efficacy was observed seven days after dose 2, the primary endpoint for the study,” according to Novavax.

As of March 12, three vaccine candidates are approved for use in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson – the last of which only needs one dose to be effective.