Number of Bay Area schools closed over coronavirus fears grows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several schools in the Bay Area have announced they are canceling classes, sporting events and other school activities as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads not only across the Bay Area but around the world.

Here’s a list of schools so far that have decided to close their campuses over coronavirus concerns:

Atherton

The Menlo School announced Wednesday that it was canceling all classes, athletic events, arts, clubs, and planned field trips through the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made after a Menlo School staff worker came into contact with a relative who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Head of School Than Healy.

Oakland

Aspire Monarch Charter School announced Wednesday it was temporarily shutting down due to a possible coronavirus exposure.

At this time, Alameda County Department of Public Health and the OUSD are looking into the situation.

San Francisco

Lowell High School announced Thursday it was closing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The school district said a relative of a student is being treated for the virus.

San Jose

Action Day Primary Plus announced Thursday that its Moorpark facility has been closed for the rest of the week to conduct a deep cleaning.

This comes after one of its preschool teachers tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said that teacher has not returned to work since Feb. 26 and is receiving medical care.

All school-related events and activities are canceled through Friday.

Latest Stories: