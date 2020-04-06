NY Governor Cuomo increases fines for social distancing to $1,000 as city shows signs of hitting apex

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced local law enforcement will be “more aggressive” in the crackdown on social distancing violators during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fine for violating the state-mandated social distancing guidelines is up to $1,000, up from the previous amount of $500.

“It’s not about your life, you don’t have the right to risk someone else’s life,” the governor said.

He added that individuals “don’t have the right” to take the lives of health care staff and people who are “literally putting their lives on the line” and be “cavalier or reckless with them.”

Governor Cuomo did say that the steep rise in coronavirus deaths in the state seem to be leveling off, however, but warned that this is no time to relax.

“The numbers look like it may be turning. `Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not. And other places have made that mistake,” he said.

More than 10,000 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world in confirmed infections at around 350,000.

The number of dead in New York state climbed past 4,700, and the death toll in New York City closed in on the 2,753 lives lost at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The state has been averaging just under 600 deaths per day for the past four days. As horrific as that number is, the roughly steady daily totals were seen a positive sign. Cuomo also reported that the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients who require ventilators.

“That is just wholly unacceptable,” he said. “People are dying. People in the health care system are exposing themselves every day to tremendous risk walking into these emergency rooms.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

