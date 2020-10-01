Oakland airport offers free COVID-19 tests to Hawaii flyers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to employees and travelers starting October 6.

The airport said the tests will be by appointment. Official OAK personnel will be able to get tested from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with credentials, and those flying to Hawaii can schedule their appointment through CityHealth Urgent Care.

OAK is the latest to join others in the airline industry to provide its own COVID-19 tests. Recently, San Francisco International Airport and United Airlines also announced they will offer COVID-19 tests for those flying to Hawaii — at a cost, however.

And Alaska Airlines is helping people fly to Hawaii safely as well. Why are all these airlines focusing on Hawaii?

Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program begins October 15. As of now, people must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, but the state’s program will allow newcomers to skip the mandatory isolation if they have proof of a negative test result “administered to the traveler within 72 hours from the final leg of departure,” according to OAK.

“The expansion of the airport testing program reflects our commitment to the health and well-being of both airport employees and OAK travelers,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Bryant L. Francis. “Thanks to this partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care, OAK employees – who interact with each other, airline customers and those at home – can come to work with greater peace of mind.”

OAK said day-of-departure testing will be available for people flying to Hawaii if they are not able to get their tests 72 hours in advance.

With Alaska Airlines, flyers can make an appointment beginning October 8 in Seattle. The airline said nonstop service to Hawaii will return in San Jose, San Diego and Portland, Oregon on Nov. 1. Flights out of Los Angeles will resume on Nov. 20. The airlines testing partner, Carbon Health, “is planning additional pop-up and full-service clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing in those Lower 48 cities in the coming weeks.”

Latest Stories: