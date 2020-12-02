Oakland cancels indoor recreational programs

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.(KRON) – The of Oakland has temporarily canceled indoor recreation programs due to the rising surge in COVID-19 numbers.

Indoor programs at various recreation centers including Oakland Parks, Recreation & Youth Development (OPYRD).

This change does not impact outdoor youth programming, senior programs, homeless services and library sidewalk services.

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the city said “We realize that this will be a burden on some families. However, we feel it is gravely necessary for us to play our part to control the spread of COVID-19, for both the customers we serve AND our own staff and their families.”

The city will continue to follow Alameda County health guidelines until it’s safe to resume indoor programming.

While Senior Centers aren’t open for in-person services, they are providing delivery meals and virtual classes.

Additionally, outdoor youth programs including golf and tennis are still acceptable.

