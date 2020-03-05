Oakland charter school closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Aspire Monarch Charter School in Oakland has temporarily shut down due to a possible coronavirus exposure, according to the Alameda County Office of Education.

The school did not notify the Oakland Unified School District of this matter, even though the district is in charge of the charter.

At this time, Alameda County Department of Public Health and the OUSD are looking into the situation.

A letter was sent to the staff of Education for Change, who authorize the charter school:

Aspire Monarch Academy is closing its site for an undetermined period of time because a staff member came into contact with someone who had been exposed to COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Neither the staff member or the person they came in contact with has tested positive. As far as we know, school leaders did not consult directly with Alameda County Public Health (ACPHD) or OUSD Charter office before making the decision to close. OUSD and ACPHD are working together now to determine how they arrived at their decision to close. These are challenging times and anxiety and concern are running high at the moment.

No other details have been released at this time.

