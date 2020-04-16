Oakland council president calls for homeless residents to be immediately placed in hotels

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland City Council is calling for the homeless population to be moved into vacant hotel rooms immediately.

In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, Council President Rebecca Kaplan made the request on Wednesday.

A resolution was requested back on March 27 to obtain buildings, facilities, and supplies to help and house the homeless residents in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

So far, few people have gotten into the hotel rooms, and we are hearing from those who have tried and been refused. There are thousands of vacant hotel rooms, and long into shelter in place, there still aren't safe places being provided for most homeless people. Must happen now! https://t.co/Yr2I5oO0Of pic.twitter.com/w4jTAOxW8n — Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland Council President (@Kaplan4Oakland) April 15, 2020

Alameda County is in the process of filling two hotels with 363 rooms.

President Kaplan stated:

“The COVID-19 pandemic puts our community at significant risk, and calls upon us to take important action to protect public health and human lives. While our federal government has failed to provide tracking, testing, and personal protective equipment and this disease is exposing the faults in our healthcare system, I want to thank you for issuing Shelter-in-Place Orders early, and hence flattening our curve. This unprecedented act has resulted in saving lives, and is keeping many of our residents safer. Nonetheless, we do have some people in our communities who have no place in which to shelter, and this continues to be a major risk which requires further action.”

The City Council requests Mayor Libby Schaaf, Alameda County and the state to ‘use the fullest extent of the law to acquire all vacant rooms be filled immediately.

Listen to Kaplan’s statement here.

