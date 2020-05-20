Oakland couple who beat COVID-19 shares cautious message

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As we move into month three of the coronavirus crisis, we are beginning to put faces to the number of cases here in the Bay Area.

A couple in Oakland both contracted COVID-19 after one of them returned home from France.

Kevin Jones says he and his friend who traveled to France in early March, had heard about the coronavirus before they left on the trip.

They figured if they were vigilant about hand washing they’d be okay but less than 24 hours after returning home to Oakland, Kevin started to feel a little feverish.

“I don’t want anyone to go through this like I did,” Kevin said.

​Still on oxygen, Kevin spoke alongside his partner Martin Tuesday, detailing his months-long battle with COVID-19​.

​“My lungs, I have to get them repaired, because I can’t breathe very well and talk at the same time, and I have to work on my voice, I couldn’t even speak last week,” Kevin said.

​The otherwise healthy 59-year-old went to Paris in early March with a friend but they had to cut the trip short because of the European travel restrictions already being put in place. ​

When he got home, Kevin did self-isolate from Martin but over the next few days, he became feverish, and had the chills.

After speaking with an advice nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Martin drove Kevin to the emergency room.

​“We had heard about them not allowing visitors but it didn’t really register,” said Martin. “After I dropped him off and parked the car I tried to go inside but they weren’t letting visitors in.”

They thought his symptoms were from kidney stones but over the next couple of days, it became clear, Kevin had coronavirus.

“They put him in an isolation room, then his test came back positive, and over the next couple of days his oxygenation kept dropping,” said Martin. “Then over the weekend. I started to have a fever and went in and got tested.”

​Martin’s test also came back positive, thankfully though he only suffered moderate symptoms like shortness of breath and exhaustion.

He describes the experience as miserable. ​

Soon after he got tested, he got word that Kevin needed to be put on a ventilator. ​

​“I don’t think neither of us understood there was a possibility he wouldn’t come off of it at that time,” Martin said.

After 21 long days on a ventilator, Kevin was finally able to breathe on his own and eventually was strong enough to come home. ​

​”I don’t remember anything,” Kevin said. “The last thing I remember before I woke up was the x-ray they did on my chest. I don’t remember anything beyond that. “

​Now, as the Bay Area slowly begins to reopen, the couple wants to make sure everyone knows just how serious this virus is. ​

​“Don’t let your guard down, take it seriously,” Martin said.

“I never thought I would get this or be this sick but this brought me down, and I almost died and it can take anyone down,” Kevin said.

Kevin says he’s happy with his recovery so far but he is anxious to find out what, if any long term side effects this may have on his health, since there’s still so much unknown about this virus.

